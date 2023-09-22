Officine Universelle Buly

Officine Universelle Buly Eau Triple Menthe Concombre Perfume

$274.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

Benefits Cruelty-free •Sulphate-free •Alcohol-free The MECCA view Bursting with youthful freshness and marine viridity, the airy scent of the cucumber is rounded off by a dash of musk and pierced by a touch of crazy minty joy. From Jonah to the Japanese Kappa, from Samson to Louis XIV – who was crazy about it! – this crisp green vegetable reawakens strength and joy. Both wild and conquering, the accents of sweet mint, the sovereign herb of Mediterranean temples and homes, embrace the heart. Fragrance notes Cucumber, musk and mint. Made without Alcohol. Other details Crafted in the Officine’s laboratory vials, this water-based perfume is both gentle for the skin and powerful enough that it leaves a nicely balanced sillage. A technical feat that took two years to design before it reached perfection. The Eaux Triples are miscible in a unique, exclusive aqueous solution. Alcohol and ethanol-free, these fragrances instantly and powerfully incarnate the Officine’s mesmerizing scents. The vaporiser was subjected to in-depth development work, so that each spray would create a cloud of intensely perfumed scent. Usage Gently shake the Eau Triple flacon before vaporizing. This revives the water emulsion. The alcohol-free formula permits you to apply liberally to bare skin. Item Code I-063281