Ethereal moon magic and shimmering gold gilt edges make our Stardust Tarot Deck ™ an enchanting wonder to behold. This is a complete deck of 78 cards in the traditional tarot format, with numbered cards and suits for the major and minor arcana. This deck was designed for anyone to use, from beginners to advanced tarot readers. These cards are intricately designed, featuring mesmerizing celestial art designed by Annalise Dragonetti, the founder and creative director of Terra Soleil ® Annalise's work has been featured in the Washington Square News and Cosmopolitan magazine. Please read the information below carefully before purchasing. ________________________ ✧ What's Included? ✧ IMPORTANT NOTE • The brand new, 168 page Stardust Guidebook is sold separately and can be purchased here: https://etsy.me/3MgjoVO • Complete 78 Card Tarot Deck with Gold Gilt Edges • Linen Ritual Bag | Eco-Friendly and Reusable • Hand Selected Quartz Crystal • Gold-Foil Moon + Stars Crystal Pouch ________________________ ✧ Product Information ✧ • 2.75" x 4.75" • Printed on Premium 300GSM Cards • Gold Gilt Edges • Smooth Satin Finish (not foiled) ________________________ ✧ FAQ ✧ Q. Does this deck come with a complete guidebook, or is that sold separately? A. No, the complete matching guidebook is sold separately and can be purchased here: https://etsy.me/3MgjoVO Q. Are the front and back of the decks gold-gilded (foiled), or only the edges? A. Only the edges of the deck have reflective gold gilt. The front and back of our cards are printed with a smooth, satin finish and are not foiled. The gold printing is part of the digital design of the artwork, so the surface of the deck is not reflective. Q. I noticed that gold glitter seems to be falling off the edges of the cards. Is this normal? A. Yes, this is a completely normal and unavoidable part of paper printing (think of it as stardust!) Particles of gold-gilt may rub off the edge of the cards after the extremely delicate gilding process. It does not indicate that your cards are faulty in any way. It simply means that your deck is freshly gilded. The gold gilded edges will settle within a few days of opening the cards. Any gold gilt that falls off is simply extraneous and did not adhere to the edges in the first place (since there was already gold gilt in those spots that had adhered to the deck.) Our decks are printed in small batches of less than 1000 units at a time, meaning they are always carefully inspected for quality control after the gilding process has been completed. Q. Are the cards in the traditional Rider Waite Tarot format? A: Yes, all our tarot decks follow the classic tarot structure. This means that there are 22 major arcana cards (e.g. The Devil, The Empress, etc.) and 56 minor arcana cards (Suit of Wands, Suit of Cups, Suit of Swords, and Suit of Pentacles.) Q. Do you offer wholesale pricing? A. Yes, we offer wholesale pricing on all of our card decks. For more information, please message us here on Etsy. Please include your business name, your country, the products you're interested in, and an approximate number of how many units you'd like to purchase. ________________________ ✧ Product Change Notices ✧ March 2, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST • All orders placed after this date/time will not include the matching guidebook. The guidebook is now sold separately and can be purchased here: https://etsy.me/3MgjoVO ________________________ Terra Soleil ® holds copyright on all designs and the products that incorporate those designs. We hold copyright of the description of our listings, the product names, and the product titles. Do not attempt to copy and paste our descriptions or products as your own. It is obvious, and we will not hesitate to take action against your brand, company, or shop. The designs, products, and/or branding of our items are not to be reproduced under any circumstances. Any infringement on our copyright will be met with legal action. Certain shops and websites have attempted to create counterfeit copies of our decks by stealing our listings, our artwork, the names and titles of our products, and our brand identity, but rest assured that this is the AUTHENTIC Stardust Tarot Deck, sold exclusively by Terra Soleil ® If you see a listing that you believe is infringing upon our copyright, please contact us immediately. Copyright © Terra Soleil Terra Soleil is a registered trademark with the USPTO