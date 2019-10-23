Rubie's

Official Jurassic World Inflatable Dinosaur Costume

$42.61

Buy Now Review It

OFFICIALLY LICENSED Jurassic World inflatable T-Rex Plus size costume; look for trademark logo on packaging and labels to help assure you’ve received an authentic safety-tested item LONG SLEEVE inflatable jumpsuit with zipper closure on back and battery operated fan (batteries available separately) READ BEFORE BUYING: Costumes are not sized the same as apparel, please review the RUBIE'S SIZE CHART IN IMAGES, read recent reviews and Q & A to determine best fit GROUPS AND FAMILIES: Combine with other Jurassic World costumes by Rubies; look for regular and inflatable designs in baby/toddler, child, adult and pet sizes, also look for Jurassic World accessories like candy bowls, masks and more FAMILY-OWNED, FAMILY-FOCUSED, and based in the U.S.A. since 1951, Rubie’s has classic and licensed costumes and accessories in sizes and styles for your entire family The Adult Jurassic Park T-Rex Inflatable Costume includes inflatable costume with battery fan. Adults love to celebrate Halloween so get costumes and accessories this year that really make a statement like this one.NS