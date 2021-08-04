NEO CHAIR

Office Swivel Desk Ergonomic Chair

$69.98

Buy Now Review It

👍 [WE AIM HIGH] - Actions speak louder than words. Our team promises 3 things: honest pricing, material difference, and attention to detail. 👍 [UNCOMPROMISING QUALITY] - High-quality chairs at a price that makes sense. Excellent product quality is our go-to marketing strategy. 👍 [BEYOND AVERAGE] - Material excellence defines product quality. That is why we source the first-rate materials to build chairs that last for years. 👍 [HANDPICKED MATERIALS] - Our selections include high-density molded foam and sofa fabric instead of cheap rebonded sponge and mesh seat. Affordable price is no longer an excuse for using low-grade materials. 👍 [UNDERSTAND THE TRUE COSTS] - High-end office chairs should not be a privilege. Check out the actual processes of production to make better decisions. 👍 [NO MIDDLEMEN] - From materials to transportation to finally reach you, Neo Chair is committed to engaging directly with the customers. 👍 [ERGONOMIC BACK SUPPORT] - Focus on work instead of pain. Our new backrest is designed to hug your back for long-lasting comfort.