Farm Rio

Off White Side Buttons Pants

$175.00 $105.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farm Rio

All your fresh tops are waiting for this fave: the Off-White Side Buttons Pants is a wardrobe hero to wear for seasons ahead! It features a comfy fit, a unique button detailing, and you can tie the ankle slit for a standout look. Matches with printed or solid tops, you name it to shine all around!