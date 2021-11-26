Farm Rio

Off White Richelieu Midi Dress

$280.00 $168.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farm Rio

We’re just speechless looking at your new wardrobe staple: the Off-White Richelieu Midi Dress is what you were dreaming about to shine everywhere! From wedding situations to sunny plans at the park to special moments, you’re ready to turn it all into memorable occasions. It features an incredible richelieu detailing all around its easy fit, but nothing we say here about this dress can describe it for real <3 • Easy fit • Deep V neck • Kimono sleeves • Layered skirt • Center back invisible zipper • Lined