Off White Chiffon Strapless Sweetheart Corset Long Gown

Details This off-white chiffon prom dress looks so heavenly some might think that it was actually constructed from the clouds in the sky! This elegant strapless chiffon prom gown features a strapless bodice with a pleated front tie knot embellishment. Charm the hearts of everyone that sees you with this Grecian-style prom dress that is flowing with soft chiffon layers and a matching white satin slip. A classy lace tie-up back keeps this dress in place and provides you with support that will leave you feeling confident as you dance the all night! This angelic white strapless gown is also available in plus sizes!This white chiffon strapless dress also makes a wonderful bridal gown for the discerning bride-to-be. The lovely floor-length skirt will move about you beautifully as you walk down the aisle while the pleated bodice and satin waist belt add just the right amount of eye-catching detail. The Grecian style of this white chiffon gown is perfect for an elegant Mediterranean wedding theme but subtle enough to be worn in any wedding of your choosing.