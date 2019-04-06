Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Vans
Off-white & Black Checkerboard Og Classic Slip-on Sneakers
$60.00
Buy Now
Review It
At SSENSE
Featured in 1 story
The Fashion Guide To The Weather Report
by
Us
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Balenciaga
Race Runner Sneakers
$695.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Adidas
Stan Smith Weave Casual Shoes
$74.99
from
Finish Line
BUY
DETAILS
Nike
Air Force 1 Low Casual
$89.99
from
Finish Line
BUY
DETAILS
Adidas
Superstar 2.0
$70.00
from
Adidas
BUY
More from Vans
DETAILS
Vans
Classic Slip-on Sneaker
$59.95
$32.96
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Vans
Classic Slip-on™ Core Classics
$49.95
from
Zappos
BUY
DETAILS
Vans
Classic Slip-on
$59.95
from
Zappos
BUY
DETAILS
Vans
Slip On Tie Dye Skate Shoe
$59.99
from
Journey's
BUY
More from Sneakers
DETAILS
Vault by Vans
Og Style 43 Lx Sneaker
$60.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Platform
£70.00
from
Converse
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Platform
£70.00
from
Converse
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Canvas Low Top
£60.00
from
Converse
BUY
More from Styling Tips
Fashion
A Week Of Wearing Track Pants & All The Sports I Didn't Play...
Track! Is! Back! And it's loud and crinkly. My middle school P.E. teacher, Ms. Hobbs, always sported a navy pair and you could hear her before you could
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
10 Outfits To Wear In 70 Degree Weather
There is no greater heartbreak than getting the chance to hang out outdoors in 70 degree weather — only to be improperly dressed. It’s a Goldilocks
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
A Week Of Wearing Hiking Boots For Non-Hiking Purposes
In elementary school, my best friend Sean had a uniform: those iguana tees that donated a portion of the proceeds to WWF, cargo shorts, and intense hiking
by
Michelle Li
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted