Pixie Market

Off White Ankle Cuff Pants

$159.00

Buy Now Review It

At Pixie Market

Ivory high waist trousers with button adjustable ankle leg cuff . Brand The Blossom 100% polyester crepe Side pockets Unlined and not sheer Pleated front Size S measurements: Waist 26" Hip 35" Length 39" Rise 14" Inseam 26"