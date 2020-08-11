New Balance

Off-white 996 Sneakers

$80.00 $48.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Low-top distressed suede and knit textile sneakers in off-white. Round toe. Tonal lace-up closure. Flag featuring logo glittered in gold-tone at tongue. Padded collar. Tonal leather logo appliqué at sides. Logo glittered in gold-tone at tonal buffed leather heel tab. Tonal foam rubber midsole. Treaded rubber outsole in black. Supplier color: Cream Upper: leather, textile. Sole: rubber. Imported.