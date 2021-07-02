Eloquii

Off the shoulder one piece Fully lined body creates comfortable shaping for a smooth silhouette Bust features foam cups with underwire for superior support and shaping Removable straps to avoid those tan lines! Swimwear must be returned with the original sanitary strip intact or it will returned without refund Model is 5' 10" wearing a size 14 80% Nylon / 20% Spandex Care: Rinse immediately after wearing. Hand wash cold with like colors with mild detergent. Do not twist or wring. Lay flat to dry.