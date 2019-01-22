Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Saloni

Off-the-shoulder Sequin Midi Dress

$695.00
At Moda Operandi
As featured in the Spring '19 lookbook Boatneck, fully lined Concealed zip fastening along back Composition: 100% polyester Dry clean Imported
Featured in 1 story
These Rose Ceremony Dresses Are Total Keepers
by Austen Tosone