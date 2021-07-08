David's Bridal

Off The Shoulder Satin Ball Gown Wedding Dress

$599.00

Buy Now Review It

At David's Bridal

A classic ballgown silhouette gets a modern, romantic revival in this spectacular unembellished satin wedding dress. An off the shoulder neckline and crisp seams down the bodice create a figure-flattering taper at the waist, which transforms with slight pleats into a dramatic ball gown skirt that floats with every step down the aisle. David's Bridal Collection Polyester Chapel train Side pockets Back zipper; fully lined Dry clean Imported