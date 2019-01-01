Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Vince Camuto
Off The Shoulder Puff Sleeve Dress
$148.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Macy's
When modern and retro style combine, you get this daring dress from Vince Camuto, a runway-worthy look that focuses on big sleeves and chic button closures.
Featured in 1 story
The Only 4 Summer Trends You Need To Know
by
Jennifer Mulrow
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Mossimo
Women's Cap-sleeve Ponte Dress
$27.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
PrettyLittleThing
Extreme Oversized Satin Dress Shirt
$38.00
from
PrettyLittleThing
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Mix Spot Ruched Midi Wrap Dress
$90.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Goat
Pandora Dress
$655.00
from
Goat
BUY
More from Vince Camuto
DETAILS
Vince Camuto
Kochelda Over The Knee Boot
$239.00
$99.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
DETAILS
Vince Camuto
Francia Bootie
$149.95
$18.37
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
DETAILS
Vince Camuto
Gigietta Bootie
$150.00
$100.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Vince Camuto
Ishani Pointy Toe Pump
$99.95
$64.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted