Abercrombie and Fitch

Off-the-shoulder Midi Sweater Dress

$69.00 $51.75

Buy Now Review It

At Abercrombie and Fitch

Off-The-Shoulder Midi Sweater Dress Slim-fitting long-sleeve midi dress in our lightweight sweater-knit fabric, featuring an on-trend off-the-shoulder detail and side-slit detail. Imported. Body:72% Viscose, 28% Nylon Machine wash cold, with like colors Only non-chlorine bleach Reshape and lay flat to dry Low iron if needed Do not dry clean