Free People

Wonderland Floral Maxi

$198.00

Buy Now Review It

At Eloquii

Style No. 60487311; Color Code: 266 Lovely in a lace-adorned design, this stunning floral maxi dress is featured in a tiered, button-front silhouette with bell sleeves and deep V-neckline for added shape. Empire waistline Tiered bottom detail Ruffling for added dimension Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Sleeve Length: 26.25 in Length: 52 in Bust: 36 in