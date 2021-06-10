United States
H&M
Off-the-shoulder Dress
$34.99
At H&M
New Arrival Flared, off-the-shoulder, calf-length dress in a woven viscose blend. Ruffle-trimmed elastic at top, a small opening at back with narrow ties at top, and long, voluminous sleeves with narrow elastic at cuffs. Slit at sides of hem. Unlined. Size The model is 175cm/5'9" and wears a size S Composition Polyester 55%, Viscose 45% Art. No. 0990431001 True to Size Based on Runs Small True to Size Runs Large