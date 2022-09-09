H&M

Off-the-shoulder Crêped Dress

$34.99

At H&M

Conscious choice Ankle-length, off-the-shoulder dress in woven, crêped fabric. Elasticized, ruffle-trimmed upper edge, covered elastic below bust and at waist for a defined silhouette, and 3/4-length sleeves with narrow elastic at cuffs. Unlined. Size The model is 173cm/5'8" and wears a size XL Composition Shell: Polyester 97%, Spandex 3% Cuff: Polyester 65%, Latex 35% More sustainable materials Shell: Recycled polyester 75% Art. No. 1088938002