Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
LC Lauren Conrad
Off-the-shoulder Chenille Sweater
$50.00
$36.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Kohl's
Featured in 1 story
Shop Lauren Conrad’s Holiday Collection
by
Channing Hargrove
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Free People
Shaggy Sweater
$950.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Rodebjer
Yngva Knit Sweater
$360.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Hand Knit Wool Puff Pullover
$490.00
from
Ganni
BUY
DETAILS
Ulla Johnson
Rhea Pullover - Multi
$595.00
from
Ulla Johnson
BUY
More from LC Lauren Conrad
DETAILS
LC Lauren Conrad
Runway Collection Velvet Star & Moon Barrette
$18.00
$11.70
from
Kohls
BUY
DETAILS
LC Lauren Conrad
Flocked Tulle Fit & Flare Dress
$68.00
$50.99
from
Kohl's
BUY
DETAILS
LC Lauren Conrad
Velvet Pleated Top
$40.00
$29.99
from
Kohl's
BUY
DETAILS
LC Lauren Conrad
Lace Trim Top
$44.00
$32.99
from
Kohl's
BUY
More from Sweaters
DETAILS
Acne Studios
Zippered Polo Sweater
$540.00
from
Acne Studios
BUY
DETAILS
Etro
Metallic Wool-blend Turtleneck Sweater
$800.00
$400.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Oversized Ribbed-knit Cardigan
$295.00
$177.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Cashmere Ballerina Raglan
$100.00
$60.00
from
Everlane
BUY
More from Celebs & Influencers
Fashion
H&M’s Latest Designer Collab Is Rihanna-Approved
If H&M's collaboration with Swedish brand Eytys was its coolest so far, then its latest partnership is definitely the most glamourous. Vogue is reporting
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Here Is Your First Look At Rihanna’s Fenty Clothing Line
It’s official! Rihanna launched her first luxury fashion brand with LVMH. Simply called Fenty, Bad Gal Ri Ri produced a range of ready-to-wear,
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Cannes Fashion Is At Its Prime — Here Are The Best Dressed Stars ...
Cannes may not be the most popular red carpet — we have the Met Gala, the Golden Globes, and the Oscars to drool over — but it's definitely one of the
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted