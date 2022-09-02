Maeve

Off-the-shoulder Buttondown Top

$78.00 $24.97

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4112346380028; Color Code: 050 Cotton, polyester, elastane Pullover styling Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard: 15"L Petites: 14"L Plus: 17"L Maeve The name "Maeve" references a purple flower, a Greek goddess, and a famously beautiful Irish warrior queen. In light of these inspirations, it's no surprise that their collection is structured yet delicate, a representation of beauty and strength at once. Each Maeve design is refined, flattering, and - best of all - exclusively ours.