Tempt Me

Off-shoulder Ruffled Bathing Suit

$18.99

Buy Now Review It

Removable shoulder straps; Padded push up bras for no show-through and shape. Off shoulder design with tropical printed pattern and tiered flounce style will look very fantastic and gorgeous for Hawaii, your Honeymoon, a beach holiday or vacation. This bathing suit with a long torso elegantly accentuates your curves, making you look very slim and fashionable. High quality material: smooth durable fabric is very stretchy, soft and comfy. Multiple sizes for you to choose from: S(US 4-6), M(US 8-10), L(US 12-14), XL(US 16), XXL(US 18). You can match this attractive swimsuit with denim shorts or an oversized shirt.