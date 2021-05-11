Trina Turk

Off Shoulder Ruffle Bandeau One Piece Swimsuit

$128.00 $107.59

Buy Now Review It

82% Nylon, 18% Elastane Imported Pull On closure Hand Wash Only DESIGNER SUMMER SWIMWEAR — The Trina Turk getaway solid off-the-shoulder bandeau one piece is a fun and sexy one-piece that shows off your curves. This versatile swim top is the perfect go-to for the beach, pool party, or summer cruise FLIRTY DESIGN — The off-the-shoulder ruffle design keeps you on trend and highlights your figure while still staying stylishly sophisticated. This one piece suit offers full coverage in front and back MULTI COLORS — Choose from the color option that best fits your style, or pick one of each to mix and match Studio solids off the shoulder one piece swimsuit pool beach Spa swimwear playa swimming vacation sun water sand