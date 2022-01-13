MECCA MAX

Off Duty Blush Stick

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: The easiest way to wake up your face? With a flush of blush, draped across the apples of your cheeks, and lightly dabbed across the bridge of your nose. These satisfyingly creamy blush sticks tick all the boxes: they come in six poppy shades that suit literally everyone, are deliciously buttery yet dry to the touch, and melt into the skin in seconds for a buildable, your-skin-but-better vibe. The best part? They build from subtle to saturated in a swipe and last all day long, so you can look freshly flushed whenever, wherever.