MECCA MAX

Off Duty Bb Cream With Spf 15

$22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

Wanted to try out some bb creams as an alternative to foundation and a more natural look for everyday. The price point is fantastic, gives some colour, a lovely glow and hasn’t broken me out. Coverage is very light, won’t cover much redness or acne so I just use concealer on any areas that need it and find it blends really nicely on top or underneath any other cream products. I also find it lasts quite well on my skin through the day. Will definitely repurchase! Eye Colour Blue Skin Tone Fair Did you receive an incentive for this review? No Shade Purchased: Oak Recommends this product ✔ Yes