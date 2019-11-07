Silver Linings

Odor Absorbing Shoe Liners (5 Pairs)

$16.00

Silver-based technology inhibits growth of bacterial odor Ultra-thin (~1mm) to fit into snug shoes Anti-slip backing grips shoes without the use of damaging adhesives Soft fabric absorbs moisture One-size-fits-most, no trimming required Silver Linings are ultra-thin shoe liners designed for women who wear shoes without socks. They are infused with a silver-based technology that prevents bacterial odor. This specific technology is also EPA-registered and environmentally friendly. Silver Linings keep feet dry and odor-free while preserving the life of flats and heels. Unlike traditional insoles, Silver Linings are ultra-thin and barely noticeable when worn. Directions: Wipe down shoe interior with damp cloth to ensure clean surface for best grip. Insert Silver Linings toward front of shoes with blue anti-slip side facing down. Use for up to one month. Remove and replace with new Silver Linings. Repeat. Tips: * Silver Linings can be used to maintain that new shoe feeling or reduce odor in already worn in shoes. * Silver Linings work best when used without socks. * Frequent transfer between shoes may reduce effectiveness of grip.