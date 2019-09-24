Amazon

Odissey Life Teeth Whitening Activated Coconut Charcoal Powder - Natural Organic Whitener

$39.99 $19.98

Buy Now Review It

✅Achieve That WOW Bright Smile That You Have Always Wanted Because YOU Already Know That Smiling More Shows Your True Beauty. ✅Our Organic Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Powder removes stains and discoloration from the surface of your teeth to significantly whiten and brighten your smile. ✅Safe On Enamel ✅Low in abrasion, Activated Charcoal helps remove stains from the surface of your teeth without harming the enamel, resulting in whiter teeth. ✅One bottle should last you over 2 months if used twice daily. ✅INSTRUCTIONS: Use a soft toothbrush. Damp the brush, dip in the powder. (Optional) Dispense your regular toothpaste onto the brush head then dab it into powder. Gently brush teeth for one to two minutes. Rinse thoroughly and brush again with water if needed to remove residue. Avoid brushing over gums or brushing for longer periods than two minutes as this may cause irritation. ✅Enjoy a whiter, healthier smile, the natural way. Because you are beautiful when you are smiling. So take your smile with you.... wherever you go.✅Leverages the power of CRYSTAL CLEAR NANO TECHNOLOGY✅Safety Warning: If you have any Oral health issues like sensitive teeth, irritated or bleeding gums please consult your dentist prior to using this product. If you suffer from any type of gum irritation or sensitive teeth/gums, or have a history of gum infection please consult your dentist prior to use.