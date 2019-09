Brock Collection

Odilia Floral-print Panelled Midi Dress

$1480.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

This grey floral-print taffeta Odilia dress is an apt reflection of Brock Collection's romantic and ethereal mood for Resort 2019. Made in Italy, it's tailored for a slim fit with a panelled bodice and coordinating pencil skirt, and features ruched cap sleeves to accentuate the square neckline. Complete a ladylike evening ensemble by styling it with statement earrings and aminaudire clutch.