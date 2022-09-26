Catbird

Odile The Swan

$1350.00

Buy Now Review It

At Catbird

From our debut line of engagement rings, The Swans are elegantly modern, instant heirloom engagement rings with classic lines and proportions. Each ring couples flawlessly with a multitude of wedding bands—shape shifting in mood and era depending upon the pairing. Made to last a lifetime, the collection is set and hand-finished in our Williamsburg, Brooklyn studio by our expert team of in-house jewelers. See "Details" for item specifics (carat weight, metal, etc). View all of our Swans here.