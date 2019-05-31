Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Tadashi Shoji

Odette Dress

$430.00
At BHLDN
This sequined boatneck creation blends glamour with a bit of vintage flair. Its lace overlay is studded with hundreds of matte sequins arranged in a stunning blooming pattern, while the slight cap sleeve offers the perfect amount of coverage.
Featured in 1 story
We Unpacked Every Wedding Dress Code
by Emily Ruane