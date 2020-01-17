Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
Tracey Boyd
Odetta Nightstand
$798.00
$449.96
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
With an elevated crosshatched texture throughout, this stunning collection is accented with feminine, elliptical brass and lucite knobs etched with fine detail.
Need a few alternatives?
Henke
Modern End Table
$97.90
$67.90
from
All Modern
BUY
Anthropologie
Farmhouse Nightstand
$298.00
$238.40
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Prana Live Edge Nightstand
$398.00
$318.40
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Ikea
Busunge Chest Of Drawers
£70.00
from
Ikea
BUY
More from Tracey Boyd
Tracey Boyd
Huxley Nightstand
$898.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Furniture
Urban Outfitters
Ari Counter Table
$199.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Anthropologie
Velvet Pouf
$248.00
$112.46
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Paule Marrot for Anthropologie Anthropologie
Paule Marrot Tamsin Dining Chair
$148.00
$74.96
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Our Approach
Nomad Sofa Sectional
$1695.00
$1495.00
from
Burrow
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted