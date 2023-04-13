Artistic Weavers

Odelia Vintage Bohemian Runner Area Rug

$255.00 $85.99

100% Polypropylene Imported Machine woven with polypropylene fibers for maximum durability.Product Note : Rugs may contain temporary creases upon arrival, allow time for creases to flatten and settle Functional low pile allows for convenient placement in entryways, underneath furniture, and will not obstruct doorways. This stunning oriental rug is a work of art, featuring a beautiful center medallion framed with floral motifs. Designed to withstand everyday wear, this rug is kid approved and pet friendly. Perfect for high traffic areas of your home such as the living room, dining room, kitchen, and hallways. Tough and stain resistant. Easy to clean and maintain, we recommend vacuuming regularly and spot cleaning with a clean cloth. Always test a small area first. Use of a rug pad is recommended to prevent slippage and movement. 100% Polypropylene Machine Woven in Turkey Low Pile Thickness: 0.39" Outdoor Safe: No Colors: Aqua, Off-White, Blue, Red, Saffron, Burnt Orange, Burgandy,Pink Recommended Rooms: Living Room, Bedroom, Dining Room, Kitchen, Hallway, Foyer, Playroom, Kids Room Dyes, yarns and packing materials all have natural odors that are sometimes magnified after rugs are packaged. Any odors should dissipate within a week of being removed from the packaging. If your rug has a crease, we recommend laying flat or reverse rolling. Creases will disappear within 2 weeks. The Odelia Collection showcases a traditional center medallion design that exemplifies timeless styles of elegance, comfort, and sophistication. Perfect for the kid's playroom, a traditional dining room, or the neutral farmhouse; this machine woven construction provides both durability and natural charm into your decor space. Made with polypropylene in Turkey with a low pile. Easy to clean and maintain, we recommend vacuuming regularly and spot cleaning with a clean cloth. Always test a small area first before applying any cleaners. The use of a rug pad is recommended to prevent slippage and movement. One Year Limited Warranty.