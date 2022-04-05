Odele

Odele Air Dry Styler – 6 Fl Oz

$11.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

This easy on, salon-grade Odele Air Dry Styler lightly conditions, smooths frizz, and creates soft separation…you know, for that artfully rumpled, never messy look. Lock in moisture, lock out frizz, and add shine + texture for a perfect air dry. You can happily skip the blow dryer and embrace your natural side. Formulated with 100% natural and ungendered fragrance, Odele products are meant to be shared + developed by benefit; not by gender, age or any other measure.