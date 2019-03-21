Search
Mr. Larkin, Ode Dress, Bright Orange $495.00 Peasant-inspired dress with ruffle hem and removable belt in bright orange poplin. Square neckline and with exaggerated puff sleeves. Side-seam pockets. Slips on over head to be worn. Unlined. Also available in Curtain Plaid. FIT | XS-L, Hannah wears size M. Hits mid calf. Belt is removable. The dress is full when worn without belt. MODEL | Hannah is 5’10” (180 cm) & generally wears size S/M, EU 38 and US 6. CONTENT | 97 Cotton/ 3 Elastane Made in Poland, Fabric from Portugal STORY | MR. LARKIN is our namesake label by owner Casey Blond. For her SS19 collection, she drew inspiration from the women in her life past and present. Size Choose an option… XSSML Quantity Add to cart
