Mr. Larkin, Ode Dress, Bright Orange
$495.00
Peasant-inspired dress with ruffle hem and removable belt in bright orange poplin. Square neckline and with exaggerated puff sleeves. Side-seam pockets. Slips on over head to be worn. Unlined. Also available in Curtain Plaid.
FIT | XS-L, Hannah wears size M. Hits mid calf. Belt is removable. The dress is full when worn without belt.
MODEL | Hannah is 5’10” (180 cm) & generally wears size S/M, EU 38 and US 6.
CONTENT | 97 Cotton/ 3 Elastane
Made in Poland, Fabric from Portugal
STORY | MR. LARKIN is our namesake label by owner Casey Blond. For her SS19 collection, she drew inspiration from the women in her life past and present.
