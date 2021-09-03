Fellow

Ode Brew Grinder

$299.00

Buy Now Review It

At Fellow

15% off discount code BREWCREW required at checkout. Offer cannot be combined with other promo codes or discounts. Offer is only valid on orders placed between 9/3/21 and 9/7/21 at 11:59 PM PST. A powerful and precise home coffee grinder with café capabilities, Ode Brew Grinder does things differently. When grinders try to tackle both brewed coffee and espresso, they become a master of none. In stark contrast, Ode was designed to perfect your daily brewed coffee— AeroPress®, pour-over, French press, cold brew, and more. With 64 mm professional-grade flat burrs, 31 grind settings, and unique single dose loading for maximum bean freshness, Ode is ready to hit the grind running! This 120V electric coffee grinder is only compatible with outlets in the US and Canada. To find an international retailer near you, head HERE. Ode Brew Grinder is not an espresso grinder nor suitable for moka pots. Check out Ode Brew Grinder’s big SCA award win!