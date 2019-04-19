Zipcode Design

Odalys Etagere 60" Floor Lamp

$82.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Perfect for illuminating a hand of cards or a late-night read, floor lamps are a stylish way to light up your space. Take this one for example: Crafted from metal, it features a lightweight tubular base with three small shelves, ideal for showcasing a few favorite photographs, vases, or well-thumbed tomes. Plus, a fabric drum shade diffuses light from any medium-base bulb up to 100 W (not included), great for brightening up your go-to reading nook.