Ocuwake Eye Cream Eye1

Our brand-new eye cream contains our key blend of actives (vitamin C, ferulic acid, liquorice and chamomile) and incorporates the latest eye-beautifying technology to reduce dark circles and eye bags. Hexylresorcinol lightens skin and makes the eye area appear brighter. Meiview™ strengthens and firms the eye contour and protects skin’s elasticity. Meiview™ is an active ingredient obtained from an extremophile microorganism that lives in an halophyte plant. By improving the intercellular junctions, through plakoglobin (PKG), Meiview™ increases, and encourages production of collagen I, targeting loss of elasticity and making skin feel smoother and plumper. It also improves microcirculation by reducing vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), which makes it perfect for wrinkles and bags in the eye area. Participants in a 28-day study of Meiview saw visible improvement in all areas after just 7 days and, after 28 days, noted a decrease of wrinkle depth by up to 17.4 percent, a reduction of eyebags by up to 28 percent, dark circles improved by up to 16.8 percent, and lifting of sagging eyelids by up to 5 percent. Hexylresorcinol is an amphiphilic phenolic lipid that is clinically proven to be four times as effective than hydroquinone in lightening skin. By inhibiting melanin production, it helps to minimise the appearance of undereye dark circles and makes the eye contour appear brighter and more luminous. Stabilised vitamin C brightens dark circles, liquorice targets hyperpigmentation and CO2-extracted chamomile soothes delicate skin. Antioxidants in stabilised vitamin C, ferulic acid and vitamin E fight signs of ageing. Free of parabens, silicones, PEGs, SLS, SLES, and mineral oils. Vegan and cruelty-free. Made in the UK. Facetheory products contain a high concentration of actives, so only a small amount is required per use. Ocuwake Eye Cream is formulated with cutting-edge actives hexylresorcinol to brighten undereye circles and shadows and Meiview to firm and smooth the eye contour. Stabilised vitamin C helps brighten dark circles and chamomile soothes the delicate skin around your eyes.