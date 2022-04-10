Marei

Octavian Brilliant-cut Cornflower Blue Sapphire Engagement Ring

Signify your love with our Octavian Ring by Egyptian-Dominican jewelry designer Angie Marei. Showcasing a rare and exotic brilliant round-cut Cornflower Blue Ceylon sapphire mounted on an 18-karat yellow gold setting carved with elegant details of an Ancient Egyptian lotus flower accented with sparkling white diamonds. Pair this beautiful ring with our Octavian Brilliant White Diamond Eternity Ring. This setting design is inspired by the architectural columns of Ancient Egypt, also referred to as papyrus columns because of the hand-carved motifs that resembled plant forms such as lilies, lotus flowers, bundled reeds, palm trees, and papyrus. In sacred geometry, the 8-sided octagon shape is seen as two shapes coming together as one; a circle and a square. The ring symbolizes heaven, and the square represents the earth. The unification of these two energies creates an infinite connection. The octagon shape is often found in ancient buildings of worship as representing infinity and eternal life. 18-Karat Yellow Gold 1.30-Carats Brilliant Round-Cut Natural Cornflower Blue Sapphire; Sourced from Ceylon, Sri Lanka. Accented with brilliant natural white diamonds, DEF Color, VS+ Clarity