Minted

Ocean Waves Print

$104.00

Buy Now Review It

At Minted

Inspired by travels in Southern Spain, this abstract acrylic painting captures the deep blues of the water and ocean with the bright light of the Spanish sun. If you have been on the adventure of traveling to Spain, these colors are forever embedded in your mind as well. Enjoy a little adventure for the home with this unique, original piece by artist Megan Elizabeth. Frame Size24.5" x 24.5"Image Size24" x 24"Framed Weight5.8 lbsPrintingDeluxe Pigment InkHARDWARELearn more about our hanging hardware.