Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
Mansur Gavriel
Ocean Leather Tote
$795.00
$532.65
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Inspired by ocean waves, sinuous panels bring striking texture to a spacious tote crafted from vegetable-tanned Italian leather in a winged silhouette.
Need a few alternatives?
Madewell
The Medium Transport Tote
$158.00
from
Madewell
BUY
Maiyet
Peyton Braided Tote
$2350.00
from
Fivestory
BUY
Suryo
Peonies Sack Beaded Crocheted Tote
£105.00
£42.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Longchamp
Le Pliage Club Tote
$155.00
$103.85
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Mansur Gavriel
Mansur Gavriel
Lunar New Year Limited Edition Mini Bucket Bag
$595.00
from
Mansur Gavriel
BUY
Mansur Gavriel
Cabernet Cleo Mini Protea Bag
$595.00
$100.00
from
Rent The Runway
BUY
Mansur Gavriel
Ocean Tote
$799.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Mansur Gavriel
Croc Embossed Elegant Bag
$825.00
from
Mansur Gavriel
BUY
More from Totes
Madewell
The Medium Transport Tote
$158.00
from
Madewell
BUY
Maiyet
Peyton Braided Tote
$2350.00
from
Fivestory
BUY
Off-White
Lunar New Year Print Tote
£750.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Timbuk2
Paper Bag Tote Backpack
$119.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted