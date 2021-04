Shekudo

Oby Mule Sandal

$250.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Folklore

Oby Mule Sandal - Tan by Nigerian brand Shekudo is a classy and sophisticated shoe that is perfect for versatility. It is handcrafted from start to finish with minimal machine use. The shoe features classic tan brown leather, a round wood block heel, and a pointy open-toe design. It is handcrafted from start to finish with minimal machine use.