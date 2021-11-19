Obusforme

Obusforme Back & Seat Heated Car Cushion

C$69.99 C$19.99

At Canadian Tire

Obusforme Back & Seat Heated Car Cushion offers rapid heat in both back and seat areas – stay warm and comfortable when driving on cold days Thin profile design fits all vehicles Pressure activated safety switch - shuts off automatically when not in use 12 Volt adaptor plugs into your car lighter socket Woven fabric and high-density foam for comfort and durability Push-button hand control includes 3 settings (High/Low, Heat, On/Off)