Keys Soulcare

Obsidian Facial Roller

$25.00

Stimulate your senses while helping revitalize the appearance of your skin’s tone, texture and suppleness with our Obsidian Facial Roller. A volcanic glass forged from quickly cooled lava, obsidian has been used for thousands of years in feng shui and other curative rituals to repel negativity and clear the psychic smog that can surround us. Its cooling touch energizes as it soothes, helping promote a sense of tranquility while opening your awareness to the present moment. Lovingly handcrafted from natural obsidian stone, no two rollers are exactly alike. Use with our Skin Transformation Cream (or the cream, serum or oil of your choice) for a deeper massage, enhanced absorption, and accelerated benefits.