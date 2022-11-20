Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Emma Pills
Obsession Sparkle Hoop
$167.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Emma Pills
Need a few alternatives?
Astrid & Miyu
Serenity Pearl Charm Hoops
BUY
$89.25
$119.00
Astrid & Miyu
Kenneth Jay Lane
14k Polished Gold Crystal Double Hoop Post Earrings
BUY
$115.00
Shopbop
Chan Luu
Emerald Drop Earring
BUY
$145.00
Shopbop
Missoma
Chubby & Baya Hoop Earring Set
BUY
$201.00
Missoma
More from Emma Pills
Emma Pills
Illusion Ring
BUY
$75.00
The Iconic
Emma Pills
Illusion Ring
BUY
$35.00
Emma Pills
More from Earrings
Astrid & Miyu
Serenity Pearl Charm Hoops
BUY
$89.25
$119.00
Astrid & Miyu
Kenneth Jay Lane
14k Polished Gold Crystal Double Hoop Post Earrings
BUY
$115.00
Shopbop
Chan Luu
Emerald Drop Earring
BUY
$145.00
Shopbop
Missoma
Chubby & Baya Hoop Earring Set
BUY
$201.00
Missoma
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted