O’Bright

O’bright Industrial Floor Lamp For Living Room

$44.99 $33.99

Buy Now Review It

O’Bright industrial floor lamp is designed with minimalist concept and built-in an E26 medium base socket that allows you create your own stylish lamps with different shapes of E26 standard base light bulbs (Max. 100 Watts). This standing lamp is 100% made of metal! Its heavy base will enable the tall lamp to stand stably on carpets or hard floors. If you are looking for an industrial-look metal lamp, this minimalist floor lamp is the best choice you can't miss out!.