United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
O’Bright
O’bright Industrial Floor Lamp For Living Room
$44.99$33.99
O’Bright industrial floor lamp is designed with minimalist concept and built-in an E26 medium base socket that allows you create your own stylish lamps with different shapes of E26 standard base light bulbs (Max. 100 Watts). This standing lamp is 100% made of metal! Its heavy base will enable the tall lamp to stand stably on carpets or hard floors. If you are looking for an industrial-look metal lamp, this minimalist floor lamp is the best choice you can't miss out!.