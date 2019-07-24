ASICS

Obi Wrap Seamless Legging

$68.00

The NEW STRONG collection is inspired by confidence and a unique sense of individuality. It is no longer just an athletic wear collection - it has the added task of delivering performance, with style and elegance where athletes can take it to the streets. Designed with Japanese elements in mind, the obi wrap seamless legging features an overlapping waistband that resembles that of a kimono. The Obi wrap Seamless legging fits similar to a compression legging with a very tight fit, for a more standard fit, we recommend sizing up one size.