Priage by ZINUS

Oatmeal Upholstered Loveseat

$451.99

Buy Now Review It

At Overstock

Details: We’ve added a healthy dose of comfort with a touch of elegance to this tufted loveseat. Its neutral, faint oatmeal hue makes it versatile and easily adaptable to any color palette, and its solid wood legs and grid tufting help infuse mid-century charm into any room. And in addition to looking oh-so attractive, its dense foam cushioning lets you sit and relax perfectly supported through movie marathons and study sessions alike. At 54 inches long, this chic loveseat is the perfect complement to its matching sofa counterpart or simply the small nook in your living area. It includes a 1-year limited warranty and ships compactly in one box that includes all the instructions to assemble it (tool-free, we might add) in 20 minutes or less. So you can sit comfortably knowing all’s well that looks swell. MID-CENTURY CHARM FOR SMALLER SPACES - The chic and polished silhouette, grid tufting and tapered wooden legs of this 54 inch two-seater are perfectly poised for small nooks, corners or apartments BUILT TO LAST - A sturdy frame is wrapped in supportive foam cushioning and durable woven fabric; seats a maximum weight capacity of 500 lbs; all cushions are secured to the frame and are not detachable TOOL FREE ASSEMBLY - All parts and instructions are cleverly packed into one box for easy assembly in less than 20 minutes EASY CARE - Cushions are easily cleaned with a clean, damp cloth and mild detergent; cushion covers are not removable Worry-free 1-year limited warranty included