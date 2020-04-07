John Paul Pet

Oatmeal Shampoo For Dogs And Cats

$6.83

Buy Now Review It

Luxurious botanical shampoo: specially formulated to gently cleanse, moisturize and soothe pet’s fur and dry, flaky sensitive skin Relieves dry, itchy, flaky skin irritations to stop scratching and pain Pure oatmeal, aloe, and chamomile cleanse without irritating sensitive skin and "hot spots" Sweet almond oil conditions fur and imparts a wonderful almond fragrance Made-in-the-USA from the same all-natural botanical extracts as our PAUL MITCHELL brand for humans Tested on humans first...PH balanced for pets Highly concentrated botanical formula requires less product than competitive brands A portion of proceeds from each sale is donated to animal and wildlife organizations Product Description John Paul Pet Oatmeal Shampoo for Dogs and Cats, Sensitive Skin Formula Soothes and Moisturizes Dry Skin and Fur, 16-Ounce. Made-in-the-USA from the same all-natural botanical extracts as our PAUL MITCHELL brand for humans; but PH balanced for pets. This luxurious botanical shampoo is specially formulated to gently cleanse, moisturize and soothe your pet’s fur and dry, flaky sensitive skin. Pure oatmeal, aloe, and chamomile cleanse without irritation; sweet almond oil conditions while imparting a wonderful almond fragrance. The light and refreshing "Beneficial Botanical" formula fragrance soothes the senses and imparts a gentle scent throughout your pet’s skin and fur. Designed for use on all dogs and cats as well as furry mammals small and large. Usage instructions for best results: Gently massage a small amount into damp fur, avoiding eyes and ears. Work lather from the tail to the shoulders. Rinse well with cool, clear water. Repeat for extra cleaning or deodorizing. Towel dry, then brush through fur periodically until coat is completely dry. Also available in 1-gallon size (sold separately). For added hydration and manageability, use our Oatmeal Conditioning Rinse after shampooing (sold separately). Introducing a healthy approach to grooming: John Paul Pet products were created by John Paul DeJoria; co-founder and