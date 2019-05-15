Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
World Market

Oatmeal And Burnt Orange Embroidered Phoebe Dress

$19.98
At World Market
With a lovely oatmeal hue and burnt-orange embroidery, our Phoebe dress is an indispensable wardrobe staple. Thoughtful design details tie the look together like billowy sleeves, lace fringe along the bottom, and pintucking at the waist.
Featured in 1 story
29 Summer Dresses Under $125 To Show Off In
by Ray Lowe