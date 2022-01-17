KraveBeauty

Oat So Simple Water Cream

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At KraveBeauty

A light-as-water moisturizer that feels like a burst of refreshing hydration on the face. Formulated with less than 9 ingredients, including calming Oat Extract, it balances out your super serums and targeted treatments with some oh so simple hydration. Dive in. A Break for Overloaded, Oversensitized, Over It Skin Between active acids, potent patches, and concentrated creams, your skin is working its ass off. Until one day, it happens: burnout. You feel super sensitive, you break out, and you can’t even touch your skin without wincing. What now? The answer’s simple—Oat So Simple. It was created to be the no-fuss, just-right moisturizer that perfectly complements our supercharged routines. The no-frills formula gives your skin the gentle calming it wants and the essential hydration it needs to go from “so over this” to “glad that’s over.” Whew!