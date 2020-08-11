Sweet Chef

Gently cleanse your skin while effectively removing makeup and impurities, with the ultra-soothing and nourishing Oat Milk Latte Cleanser. Packed with calming antioxidants, the Oat Milk Latte Cleanser is a gentle cleanser with powerful makeup-removing benefits for all skin types, even sensitive skin. The gel-to-foam, SLS-free formula effectively removes makeup while hydrating Hyaluronic Acid and nourishing, soothing Oat Milk creates calm, bouncy skin. KEY INGREDIENTS: OAT MILK: Vegan-friendly milk alternative that helps to nourish dehydrated, irritated skin VITAMIN B12: Supports your skin barrier’s health and effectively soothes sensitive skin COFFEE SEED: Delivers antioxidants and fatty acids HYALURONIC ACID: The holy grail for youthful hydration. Instantly provides essential hydration and helps retain moisture PANTHENOL: Vitamin B derivative that improves hydration and overall skin appearance OAT KERNEL FLOUR: Finely-milled flour that contains lipid and bran to soothe skin View All Ingredients FREE OF: Sulfates (SLS + SLES!), Parabens, Synthetic Fragrances & Dyes Cruelty-free & vegan HOW TO USE: Apply 1-2 dime-sized amounts onto wet palms and lather to create suds. Gently massage onto skin for 1 full minute and rinse. Follow with the rest of your routine. Tip: Focus on cleansing oiler areas first and work your way to the drier areas HOW TO RECYCLE: The cap of the cleanser is recyclable. The current cleanser tube is not recyclable, but we are working on ways to improve! Before placing in your recycling bin, make sure to rinse the cap.